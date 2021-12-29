Sherwood Colliery left frustrated after draw with AFC Mansfield in front of biggest crowd of season

Jamie York scores Sherwood Colliery’s opening goal.

The holiday supporters braved damp weather and ultimately saw a close game that while short on quality - due in no small part to the poor playing surface – had late drama and some excellent goals.

The opening exchanges saw Sherwood’s Carter Widdowson hit a long-range effort well over and AFC Mansfield’s Luke Walker mishit a shot after neat build up play.

Walker on the counter-attack managed to put a good ball across goal that evaded his team-mates after Brad Newby had caused some concern in the home defence but with the heavy, bobbly surface it was difficult for either team to move the ball quickly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first corner kick of the game after 18 minutes saw Will Norcross get a shot on target that was well blocked, and Newby hit the rebound well wide. Finally, The Wood managed to get the ball moving and a good move involving Gareth Curtis and Brad Newby saw Jamie York almost play in Tim Gregory, his final ball just too heavy.

The game continued to be scrappy, AFC Mansfield having a short spell of possession with little in the way of attacking threat and the visitors were struggling to pass the ball with any great speed.

Just after the half hour Curtis managed to get Norcross in for a shot at goal that was turned behind By Adam Revualta in AFC Mansfield’s goal. Revualta then saved comfortably from Gregory’s long-range effort.

On 40 minutes, Sherwood had a claim for a penalty kick waved away as Newby was clumsily bundled over in the box, the referee was not convinced enough contact was made.

Eventually, The Wood made their possession count, as an excellent passing move in the inside-right channel saw York in space to finish across Revualta and send The Wood into the break 1-0 up.

The second half’s opening 10 minutes saw Colliery start well but it was AFC Mansfield that had an effort on goal, a long-range free kick by Walker easily saved by ex-AFC Mansfield goalkeeper Dale Sheppard.

A good response by the visitors saw a good move with Curtis holding the ball well, releasing Newby whose reverse pass put York in on goal only for him to be crowded out, earning a corner kick. The pressure told on 57 minutes, Lewis Belgrave doubling the lead with a sweetly struck volley after the home defence could not deal with Sherwood keeping the ball alive following a free kick into the box. From the restart Norcross caused some panic as he dribbled into the penalty area, earning Sherwood another corner kick.

After a period of dominance, The Wood were pegged back after 70 minutes, substitute Lynton Karkach managed to find space on the left wing and his excellent pull back found Alfie Dodsworth unmarked to score, a well worked goal. Lewis Belgrave responded immediately, although his shot was comfortable for Revualta.

On 78 minutes Gareth Curtis managed to get a ball across goal but to no avail as Sherwood pressed. A minute later Widdowson delivered a good free kick into the box that was headed goalward by Charlie Taylor only for the beaten Revualta to see Liam Marsden head the ball over to deny The Wood a third goal.

Minutes later Revualta tipped a header from Ewan Robson over the bar after Ryan Ingram had found space to put the cross over. Sherwood were made to pay for not taking the chances, Karkach levelling the game with an excellent finish that curled past Sheppard into the net off the far post. Following the goal, neither side were able to create any real clear chance to get a winning goal so it was honours even.

After the game Assistant Manager Ian Cotton said: “Really disappointed we did not see the game out, we have let a 2-goal lead slip away when we really did not need to chase the game.

"We were very comfortable for most of the game and have been undone by not managing the game, taking nothing away from AFC Mansfield who kept going and produced two good goals. We need to learn and make sure we take that lesson into the rest of the season,”