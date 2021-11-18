Sherwood Colliery knocked out of Notts Senior Cup by Basford United

Kieran Wells celebrates his equaliser.

The Wood could take some positives from the game as a full-strength Basford – despite having the majority of possession – were restricted to a handful of chances.

The opening goal came after 15 minutes, Revernell James finding space in the penalty area to poke the ball past Dale Sheppard who was hampered by a broken toe picked in the opening minute of the game.

Will Norcross – who had an excellent game – had seen an early shot blocked which was Sherwood’s best effort until late in the half when Kieran Wells levelled the game with a lob form distance that caught Basford goalkeeper Adam Collin stranded out of his goal after Tim Gregory (making his 100th appearance) had closed him down.

The second half saw the hosts enjoy a good opening 15 minutes, enjoying good possession with Norcross and Jamie York being brave in the ball in the midfield areas. The United defence held firm though and chances were limited.

Basford produced what turned out to the winning goal just after the hour, Kane Richards finishing a good move past Josh Turton (making his first appearance after six games put through injury and who has replaced the injured Sheppard at half-time).