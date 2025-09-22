Sherwood Colliery hit six of the best past South Normanton in FA Vase rout

Sherwood Colliery scorched to a 6-1 away FA Vase success at Division One side South Normanton Athletic in the Second Qualifying Round on Friday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kieran Knight put Sherwood ahead from the penalty spot within nine minutes after Jacob Pearce had been brought down, and Ryan Ingram added a second goal seven minutes later, cutting the ball past the keeper after it was sent towards him by Oliver Lobley

The tie was as good as sealed when William Norcross made it 3-0 from 20 yards out on 23 minutes and Ingram completed a brace four minutes afterwards after a great through ball sent Knight into space before laying it into the path of Ingram

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George Morris pulled one back for a depleted home side, playing their second game in three days, with a finish from 12 yards on 34 minutes and just before the break Knight was shown a straight red card.

Kieran Knight - opening goal and a controversial red card for Sherwood in FA Vase win.

Sherwood described the sending-off decision as 'scandalous' and announced they would be appealing the card.

But they were not about to relinquish control of the tie and Pearce made it 5-1 seven minutes into the second half from a fine ball from Norcross before sub Craig Westcarr completed the scoring three minutes from time, expertly turning a defender 12 yards out and picking his spot

Fourth in the UCL Premier North table, Sherwood return to league action on Saturday at home to Wisbech Town, who are just one point behind them in sixth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sherwood will want to immediately bounce back from the shock 4-1 midweek home defeat by Belper United last week.

Clipstone were knocked out of the Vase on Saturday, losing 3-0 at home to Belper United while Shirebrook Town also exited 2-1 at home to Grantham Town, as did Pinxton, going down 1-0 at home to Kimberley MW.

AFC Mansfield, who are second bottom in the table, were without a game at the weekend but were still busy signing Jack Clarke from neighbours Rainworth MW while former Bulls James Matthews and Gaz Curtis have returned to the club as well to bolster the squad.

After a scheduled midweek game at Belper United, they head for Blackstones on Saturday, both in the UCL Premier North.

Meanwhile, Kaylum Mitchell has been named AFC Mansfield's Player of the Month for both July and August.