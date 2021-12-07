Sherwood Colliery hit five to stay in the top four as they see off Knaresborough Town

Sherwood Colliery maintained their top four NCEL Premier position with a 5-3 victory over Knaresborough Town at a freezing and rainswept Debdale Park on Saturday.

By John Lomas
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 2:36 pm
Updated Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 2:36 pm
Gareth Curtis - netted from 20 yards on his recall.

Depleted due to injuries meant opportunities for others.

One such beneficiary was the returning Gareth Curtis, who opened the scoring with a trademark close range finish after 20 minutes.

Ryan Ingram added a second eight minutes later after a counter attack and a rousing opening 45-minute display was capped with Kieran Wells adding a third to make it 3-0.

The second half saw Jack Carr pull a goal back after 57 minutes, but within eight minutes, Charlie Taylor and Carter Widdowson both scored from corner kicks to make it 5-1 lead.

However, two defensive mistakes in the last five minutes saw sub Mitch Hamilton pull back two late consolations. Wood next go to Penistone Church on Saturday.

