Gareth Curtis - netted from 20 yards on his recall.

Depleted due to injuries meant opportunities for others.

One such beneficiary was the returning Gareth Curtis, who opened the scoring with a trademark close range finish after 20 minutes.

Ryan Ingram added a second eight minutes later after a counter attack and a rousing opening 45-minute display was capped with Kieran Wells adding a third to make it 3-0.

The second half saw Jack Carr pull a goal back after 57 minutes, but within eight minutes, Charlie Taylor and Carter Widdowson both scored from corner kicks to make it 5-1 lead.