Sherwood Colliery hit Bugbrooke for four to make FA Cup progress

Sherwood Colliery stormed into the Preliminary Round of the Emirates FA Cup with a convincing 4–1 win over Bugbrooke St Michaels at Debdale Park on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A dominant second-half display saw the Wood go goal-crazy as they booked a home tie against Anstey Nomads on Saturday, 16th August.

The first half saw Sherwood in control from the off.

The breakthrough came via a set-piece routine when Joyce was brought down on the edge of the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eden Homer scorer of Sherwood Colliery’s first goal v Bugbrooke

York delivered an inch-perfect cross that was met by a towering header from Homer, giving the home side a deserved lead.

Sherwood almost doubled their advantage before the break when Luke Morgan, who impressed throughout, smashed a shot off the post from the edge of the area. Despite other chances, the half ended 1–0.

The second half began with more pressure from the hosts and the second goal came in slightly fortunate fashion as Joyce’s dangerous ball in from the right was turned into his own net by a Bugbrooke defender under pressure.

Moments later, Sherwood were in full flow. A break down the right from Pearce saw the ball squared to Norcross, who struck home cleanly from the edge of the area to make it three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sherwood Colliery captain Jamie York

It didn’t stop there. Westcarr held up play smartly just inside the opposition half before laying it off to Knight, who rifled an unstoppable strike past the keeper to send the Debdale faithful wild at 4–0.

Bugbrooke did grab a late consolation in stoppage time with a composed finish from Acande, but the day belonged to the home side.

The Supporters' Club voted Luke Morgan (sponsored by Oakfield Building Services) as the Man of the Match, a fitting reward for a tireless display that combined energy, precision, and leadership.