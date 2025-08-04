Sherwood Colliery hit Bugbrooke for 4 in FA Cup tie
The first half saw Sherwood in control from the off. The breakthrough came via a set-piece routine when Joyce was brought down on the edge of the box. York delivered an inch-perfect cross that was met by a towering header from Homer, giving the home side a deserved lead.
Sherwood almost doubled their advantage before the break when Luke Morgan, who impressed throughout, smashed a shot off the post from the edge of the area. Despite other chances, the half ended 1–0.
The second half began with more pressure from the hosts. The second goal came in slightly fortunate fashion as Joyce’s dangerous ball in from the right was turned into his own net by a Bugbrooke defender under pressure—2–0.
Moments later, Sherwood were in full flow. A break down the right from Pearce saw the ball squared to Norcross, who struck cleanly from the edge of the area to make it three.
It didn’t stop there. Westcarr held up play smartly just inside the opposition half before laying it off to Knight, who rifled an unstoppable strike past the keeper to send the Debdale faithful wild at 4–0.
Bugbrooke did get a late consolation in stoppage time with a composed finish from Acande, but the day belonged to the home side.
The Supporters' Club voted Luke Morgan (sponsored by Oakfield Building Services) as the Man of the Match, a fitting reward for a tireless display that combined energy, precision, and leadership.
Scorers:
- Sherwood Colliery: Homer, OG, Norcross, Knight
- Bugbrooke St Michaels: Acande