Sherwood Colliery held to derby draw by AFC Mansfield as chances go begging

Sherwood goalscorer Lewis Belgrave.

Sherwood made three personnel changes and shuffled the playing system hoping to find the formula to return to the early season form which has deserted the team over the last few weeks.

The visitors started the game brightly, with star striker Ross Duggan looking to cause the home backline problems, indeed, he served notice of his prowess as AFC counter attacked from a Sherwood corner kick. The striker cut in from the left but fired high over the bar after 8 minutes.

Immediately, The Wood responded, Brad Newby working a cross from the left wing that found Tim Gregory in space at the far post, the winger hitting the side netting with the goal gaping. After 14 minutes, Lewis Weaver opened the scoring for Sherwood, good play by Newby found Will Norcross who in turn found the recent signing from AFC Mansfield who calmly scored past Adam Revuelta. AFC Mansfield responded well and were level within a minute, Duggan scoring low past Josh Turton, reacting well to a loose ball that The Wood were guilty of not defending.

The hosts were soon back in front, 27 minutes in and Newby again the provider, breaking in acres of space on the left he delivered the ball on a plate for Lewis Belgrave who finished via the inside of the post.

Moments later, Newby really should have scored after a superb run by Norcross had created the chance. From the resulting rebound, a massive penalty kick appeal for handball was granted, however, Norcross pulled his effort wide of the post. He tried to make amends with a cross shot that again went wide as Sherwood dominated. AFC Mansfield danger man Duggan had to be replaced following a foul by Jamie York who received a yellow card.

Just before half-time Norcross now turned provider, a great ball from the left unconverted as The Wood’s problems in front of goal continued.

The second half brought an early leveller for the visitors, buoyed by The Wood’s inability to close the game out, Lynton Karkach found himself in space to score with ease past Turton.

The home side responded well, dominating the ball with Jobe Shaw leading by example. The chances came along with regularity but the lack of a killer touch – coupled with the defensive lapses – is costing The Wood at the moment.

Tim Gregory went closest, a fierce drive striking the crossbar with the goalkeeper well beaten and Jamie York hit the angle of post and crossbar from 25 yards. Other chances came and went with Belgrave, Gregory and Newby all guilty of not hitting the target. The visitors rarely threatened as the game developed but defended with heart to protect their point.

So, another frustrating evening for Sherwood Colliery at the beginning of a very busy March fixture list.