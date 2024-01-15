Sherwood Colliery held by Skegness Town and miss chance to go back to the top

Sherwood Colliery missed the chance to move back to the top of the United Counties League Premier North Division, losing ground to leaders Lincoln United, after being held 0-0 at home by Skegness Town on Saturday, writes Richard Massey.

Manager Wayne Savage said: “It was a frustrating afternoon.

“Credit to Skegness who played very well today. For our part we just had too many players not quite at their best.

“But we probably had the better chances in a game of very few. On another day we take one of those, but not today.”

The Wood were frustrated by a well organised Skegness that have promotion aspirations of their own, having moved into the play-off positions.

Sherwood welcomed Jamie York back to the starting line-up.

The opening exchanges were even, the Wood going close on 10 minutes, York delivering a free kick from the left edge of the penalty area that dipped beyond the far post.

Immediately Town responded, picking up a loose ball and the ball broke to Cenk Acar whose shot was well saved by Jordan Pierrepont's legs, Luke Raynor-Mistry shooting wide from the rebound. Sherwood were well below their best, passes going astray and a lack of energy across the midfield. On the half-hour, Scott Floyd headed Gary King’s cross wide as Town grew in confidence.

On 35 minutes the Wood finally got a shot away, although Ewan Robson’s effort was high over the bar.

The first half closed with no further goalmouth action, defences well on top in a disappointing game.

The second half saw the Wood show a little more urgency, finally taking the game to the visitors. On 54 minutes Robson got an effort on target for Sherwood.

Ricky Starbuck fed Craig Westcarr, who in turn set the ball for Robson, his left footed effort lacking the power to beat Jake Lovelace, who saved well to his right.

Four minutes later, Sherwood produced their best chance of the game. Robson Doolan played a short free kick to Starbuck, who managed to find York in space on the right, his excellent ball across the goal area finding Jobe Shaw, who couldn’t keep his effort down, the ball going just over the bar. Moments later Carter Widdowson won a towering header that Will Norcross headed into the path of Westcarr, who looked offside, and couldn’t keep his volleyed effort under the bar.

Town seemed to weather the pressure and worked their way back into the game, neither side really threatening.

On 82 minutes Robson Doolan was adjudged to have fouled on the right-hand edge of the Wood’s penalty area, Daniel Brooks' effort comfortable for Pierrepont.

Neither side was able to create anything clear cut as the game closed out.

Lincoln United now have a two point lead with a game in hand at the top.

In Division One Selston were beaten 3-2 at Gedling MW while Southwell City won 4-2 away at Harrowby United.