Jacob Pearce - Sherwood man of the match on Saturday.

Manager Wayne Savage said: “I have to say I did not expect that.

“We are running a little light at the minute and having to use our U21 squad, but to be fair they are delivering.

“We still have six games to play so it is great that they are getting these chances.”

The Wood made two changes with Ewan Robson and Josh Tate, making his full debut, replacing the unavailable Starbuck and Norcross.

Sherwood did not take long to get in front as Charlie Taylor headed home from Carter Widdowson’s corner kick in the sixth minute.

On 15 minutes the lead really should have been doubled. Luke Bacon and Gareth Curtis combined on the left, Bacon’s cross was stepped over by Jacob Pearce and Ethan Wiesztort shot over the top from seven yards.

Two minutes later Ewan Robson was denied by United goalkeeper Charlie Wilkinson who tipped his 25-yard effort round the post.

On 33 minutes the visitors managed to level the game when a hopeful punt forward caught the Wood back line off guard and Charlie Taylor was adjudged to have fouled Han Stevens.

The referee gave a penalty following consultation with his assistant and Andre Williams scored from the rebound after Warren Squires saved Stevens’ penalty.

On 41 minutes Carter Widdowson saw his free kick go narrowly wide as Sherwood responded. Right-on half-time Jacob Pearce dribbled into the penalty area only to see his shot appear to be blocked by a hand, the penalty kick appeals waived away.

The second half saw a quick start by the visitors, Warren Squires having to save with his legs following a break and shot by Elliot Foster.

The game was not as fluid with The Wood struggling to find any real rhythm.

That changed on 68 minutes when great work by Pearce found Wiesztort, who was fouled as he attacked on the right

The decision was disputed by the United players to no avail.

Ewan Robson stepped up and drilled the penalty kick low into the corner to restoreSherwood’s lead. The goal galvanised the home team and only four minutes later James Matthews scored from 20 yards after Jobe Shaw had set up the shooting chance, Matthews’ effort calmly side footed home. Wiesztort set up a chance for Curtis whose effort was blocked as the Wood threatened to take the game away.

On 78 minutes, the influential Pearce released Wiesztort on the left who set up Josh Tate and he saw another shot blocked by an increasingly stretched United defence.

As the game entered the final 10 minutes Taylor had a header saved by Wilkinson.

With two minutes left, substitutes Devon Smith and Keenan Leeds combined to score the fourth goal, Leeds tapping home after a burst down the left by Smith.

