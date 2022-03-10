Scorers Gaz Curtis (centre) and Lewis Belgrave (second from right) celebrating the opening goal

Buoyed by a fourth successive victory on the road The Wood made it back-to-back wins as they looked to get back into a promotion race that seemed to have slipped away during an indifferent February.

The hectic schedule had claimed another injury victim, Brad Newby missing out after picking up a knock at Thackley. Tim Gregory returned to the starting line-up.

The game started at pace; Will Norcross had already tested Alfie Darke in the visitors goal when Lewis Weaver charged down an attempted clearance by Darke that went wide of the goal.

On 11 minutes, Gregory advanced down the right having been released by Gaz Curtis, his cross was dangerous and cleared at the expense of a corner kick.

The resulting corner brought the first goal, Lewis Belgrave meeting Jamie York’s delivery with a shot that was heading wide until the quick-thinking Curtis back-heeled the ball into the opposite corner of the net to give Sherwood an early lead.

Shortly after, Norcross broke centrally, evading tackles to feed Gregory whose cross cum shot was deflected just wide for another corner kick.

Curtis was next to threaten, the lively Gregory taking a quick throw-in to Curtis who drove forward before his shot was saved well by Darke who tipped the ball wide for another corner kick.

York’s delivery was met by Ewan Robson, his header from 10 yards was powerful but well saved by Darke.

On 25 minutes, Gregory got onto a clearance by Darke and his effort from the halfway line had the goalkeeper back pedalling and no doubt relieved to see the effort drift wide of the post.

Gregory, seeing a lot of the ball, delivered a trademark cross that eluded Norcross as the hosts continued to ask questions of a Silsden team that, while good on the ball, were having little joy out of the impressive Charlie Taylor and Ewan Robson.

The lead was doubled on 37 minutes, a superb move from left to right released Norcross, his run into the box ended with a superb ball across goal for the arriving Lewis Belgrave to finish in some style. Silsden tried to counter late in the half, forcing a corner.

A minute before half time another good move by The Wood ended with Weaver again testing Darke until eventually Josh Turton had to make a save, Antony Brown turning well but his shot was weak and easy for Turton.

Half-Time; Sherwood Colliery 2-0 Silsden

Silsden started brightly, Robson having to clear over his own crossbar at the expense of a corner that was well defended by Belgrave. Just after the hour, a Jamie York corner kick was half cleared to Weaver, his shot blocked on the line.

This followed an earlier shot by the same player that was well blocked by Daniel Illingworth who collapsed in some pain much to the amusement of both sets of players who showed little sympathy to the big centre half.

With just over 20 minutes to go a superb move by Colliery down the left-wing involving Belgrave and Weaver saw the lively winger deliver a ball across goal that just eluded Curtis and Gregory, the ball cleared.

With 10 minutes to go the visitors forced the first of a series of corner kicks with The Wood looking to see the game out. While no real danger was being created, eventually, with 87 minutes on the clock the ball fell to Brown who found the corner of the net to set up a nervy few minutes for The Wood.