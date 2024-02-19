Sherwood Colliery extend lead at the top with narrow win at Deeping Rangers
The Wood knew a victory would see them go 10 points clear at the summit, albeit Lincoln having played three games less.
The game started with early chances, Jobe Shaw missing an opportunity for Sherwood in the second minute, heading wide from a corner.
Deeping then threatened the Sherwood defence in the fourth minute, a shot passing harmlessly wide of the target.
Despite a long throw from Deeping causing concern in the ninth minute, Sherwood's defence easily cleared the danger.
Sherwood's fortunes changed in the 11th minute when they were awarded a penalty following a handball.
Craig Westcarr stepped up confidently and placed the ball to the keeper's left to give the visitors the lead.
However, Deeping responded and equalised in the 33rd minute through Tom Smith, who lobbed Jordan Pierrepont from the edge of the penalty area.
The first half ended level at 1-1, with Ewan Robson of Sherwood being sin-binned in added time, reducing the Wood to 10 men for a 10 minute period at the start of the second half.
However, Sherwood regained the lead in the 65th minute.
Substitute Devon Smith cut in from the left and scored at the near post with an angled drive past the defenders and under the keeper.
As the game progressed, both teams had opportunities, with Sherwood's defence standing strong against Deeping's pressure.
Deeping did hit the post from a header in the 89th minute, but Sherwood held on to secure the victory.
Sherwood were due to play their UCL Cup quarter-final in a big showdown at title rivals Lincoln United last night (Tuesday) and on Saturday face a tough trip to promotion-chasing Melton Town, who hit six without reply past AFC Mansfield away from home at the weekend. Lincoln have a home game with Heanor Town as they hope for a slip-up by the Wood.