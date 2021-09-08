Sherwood Colliery exit FA Cup after defeat at Buxton

Sherwood's travelling fans cheer on their team.

Clearly stung by Sherwood’s comeback from a two-goal deficit in the original tie Buxton tore into the visitors from the kick-off.

Chris Dawson opened the scoring in the seventh minute with a calm finish after an incisive move and forward Diego De Girolamo – restored to the starting XI – made it 2-0 shortly after from the penalty spot.

The Wood struggled to stay with the hosts as they dominated possession and only a series of last ditch defending, and a little good fortune ensured the lead was not extended.

On the rare occasions Sherwood did get possession they did show enough that they could create some chances, but fate intervened just before half-time.

Gaz Curtis suffered an ankle injury that required him to be substituted and when the game restarted De Girolamo reacted first to a quickly taken free kick to effectively seal the game in the half-time whistle.

The second half saw a more even contest, but Buxton still held the greater threat, Ash Chambers was now the danger and he produced two finishes of the highest quality in the 62nd and 71st minutes to extend the lead still further.

Sherwood continued to play their brand of passing football and were rewarded as Jamie York scored a consolation goal with a little over 10 minutes remaining.

A disappointing end for the sizeable following from Mansfield Woodhouse that had travelled to support the team and whose support was non-stop through the game.