Sherwood Colliery enjoy emphatic win on step five debut

Gaz Curtis gave Sherwood a 3-0 lead. Pic by Ryan Crockett.

Sherwood started the game on the front foot and were in front in the third minute when Charlie Taylor headed home after Liam Theakstone’s back post header across the goal found him perfectly.

The second goal was not long coming as the hosts doubled their advantage in the seventh minute when Taylor slotted home calmly into the bottom corner for a rapid brace.

The visitors were finding it hard to cope with The Wood all over the park and offered little in the way of an attacking threat, thankful to reach half-time only 2-0 down.

The second half saw much of the same, with The Wood dominating possession of the ball. Indeed, even when Athersley had a rare spell of possession they were caught on the counterattack.

Liam Theakstone latching onto the ball and sprinting clear before releasing the prolific Gaz Curtis who despite seeing his first effort saved, managed to drill the ball into the bottom corner of the net to give Sherwood a 3-0 lead after 61 minutes.

The Wood were really on top and it was no surprise when the fourth goal quickly followed, another rapid break seeing Tim Gregory’s cross diverted into his own net by an unfortunate visiting defender.

That ended the scoring with The Wood happy to ensure a clean sheet and to start the season with three points.