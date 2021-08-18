Sherwood Colliery edge seven-goal thriller at Hemsworth Colliery

Will Norcross (slightly hidden) opens the scoring for Sherwood Colliery on Tuesday night.

The hosts had boosted their squad with the dual signing of striker Seon Ripley as they looked for a first win of the season while Sherwood travelled on the back of a win and were able to welcome back Ross Henshaw, Nathan Clarke and Klarke Greenham to the squad.

The pitch was always going to be a factor as it is an artificial 3G surface at the neat and modern Hemsworth ground.

The game started in lively fashion with Jobe Shaw on hand to repel an early cross form the hosts.

Hemsworth were looking to take the game forward and in the seventh minute Connor Brunt fired well over after a well-worked corner kick.

The Wood responded with a corner of their own although Carter Widdowson also fired high over the bar from the resulting chance.

Hemsworth’s Jason Davis sent a fierce dipping drive just over the bar before Sherwood produced a great move which ended with Gareth Curtis being denied after build-up play involving Lewis Belgrave and Ryan Ingram.

The opening goal came on 37 minutes, Will Norcross hitting an unstoppable shot, volleying home from the edge of the box to give the visitors the lead.

Four minutes later and the lead was doubled, Ryan Ingram scoring with a low shot across the goalkeeper after an excellent through ball by Lewis Belgrave.

Hemsworth were given an opportunity for an immediate response when Josh Turton in the Sherwood goal was adjudged to foul as he came for a high ball and Connor Brunt drilled home the resulting penalty kick.

The second half saw Sherwood start much quicker than the hosts and they started to dominate the play.

So it was no real surprise when the two-goal lead was restored.

A superb move involving multiple players ended with Curtis scoring on the hour.

Chances were being created almost at will as the game developed, the best of which saw Curtis hit the bar and somehow see his second effort saved, all this after excellent play by Greenham.

Out of nowhere Hemsworth got back in the game after 84 minutes, Davis this time seeing his long-range effort fly into the net to give the home side hope.

This sparked a frenzied end to end finish and Sherwood really should have wrapped it up in stoppage time, Nathan Clarke hit a dipping free kick over the wall to restore the two-goal lead again, only to see Kane Swinburn somehow squeeze home a drive through a crowd of players a minute later to bring the home team within a goal once again.

Moments later the final whistle brought an end to a great evening’s entertainment.

On Saturday the Wood travel to Sheffield FC in the FA Cup Preliminary Round.which will be broadcast live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport online and the Red Button at 12:30 BST.