Sherwood Colliery ease to win in FA Vase derby at Blidworth

The unbeaten start to the season by Sherwood Colliery continued with a 5-0 spanking of neighbours Blidworth Welfare in the Second Qualifying Round of the FA Vase.

Sherwood play a level above their hosts on the non-league ladder, but it took them until the 43rd minute to break the deadlock as Ethan Wiesztort netted with a fierce drive.

The second half was one-waytraffic, though, with a rare goal from Jimmy Adcock doubling the lead, Klarke Greenham marking his return to the club with a double and Lewis Weaver scoring against his old side.