Sherwood Colliery earn FA Cup replay at Loughborough Dynamo

Sherwood Colliery earned a second chance to produce an FA Cup shock after a terrific 2-2 draw at Step 4 side Loughborough Dynamo.

The Wood’s first challenge in the famous competition had earned national exposure from the BBC and the East Midlands Counties League leaders did not disappoint as they went close to beating the side playing at a higher level.

The FA Cup Preliminary Round tie saw Sherwood take an early lead, Liam Theakstone pouncing to drive home in virtually the first attack of the game.

Loughborough — clearly stung by the setback — reacted well, having the majority share of possession, but only sporadically testing the Sherwood goal.

Indeed, Lewis Weaver almost doubled the lead, shooting just wide following a rapid counter attack.

But on 39 minutes the scores were level. Steve Sowter was penalised for a tackle on the edge of the box, which was fiercely disputed, but the free-kick was dispatched into the corner of the net by Curtis Burrows.

In the second half The Wood saw much more of the ball. Theakstone went close to restoring the lead, forcing a superb save from Jason Alexander in the Dynamo goal.

On 65 minutes Ewan Robson played a superb through ball for Jamie York to calmly finish to give the visitors the lead for a second time.

It looked very much like the winning goal before the home side rescued a draw and a replay by equalising from the penalty spot, with Burrows again on target.

The replay will take place at Debdale Park on Tuesday, 3rd September, kick-off 7.45pm.

The Wood had gone into the game at the top of the East Midlands Counties League following a narrow 1-0 derby win over local rivals Rainworth Miners’ Welfare in midweek.

In front of a bumper crowd of 171, The Wood saw keeper Josh Turton dismissed in the 15th minute, forcing striker Dave Cockerill into a new role.

But they took the lead in the 40th minute through Ethan Wiesztort, slotting home the winner from close range.