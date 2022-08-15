Sherwood Colliery bounce back from FA Cup exit with away victory at Sleaford Town

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manager Wayne Savage said: “I’m really pleased to get the win.

“Today was always going to be difficult, especially after the midweek defeat. “Overall, both our strikers have scored and we’ve kept a clean sheet so it's a good day.”

The Wood got off to the perfect start, scoring the opening goal in the third minute, Kieran Watson finding the empty net with a calm finish after Charlie Taylor’s through ball was not dealt with by Liam Flitton in the Sleaford goal. Watson couldn't quite capitalise 10 minutes later, not able to get enough power on his effort after Jobe Shaw had headed the ball into the striker's path.

Goal celebrations for Sherwood on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sherwood were having joy in the wide areas while Sleaford were trying to upset a very assured looking Sherwood back four.

As the players prepared for a mid-half water break Luis Rose saw his effort fly over the bar after the Wood had counter-attacked through Will Norcross.

On 29 minutes Luis Rose missed a golden chance to double the lead, firing over after excellent work by the impressive Watson.

On 42 minutes, Lewis Belgrave released Jacob Edge-Lucas who found Rose, his effort this time was on target but Flitton saved.

In stoppage time Sleaford spurned their first real opportunity, Joe Butler heading wide from close range after Sherwood failed to stop a ball into the box.

The second half saw the home side come out with a new desire to get back into the game but, despite having a more equal share of the ball, they were finding it difficult to create any clear chances.

On 55 minutes Alfie Smith-Eccles had a scare as he fumbled the ball from a corner kick leading to claims the ball had crossed the line which were waived away by the officials.

This provoked a response as Watson sprung the offside trap only to fire over as Ryan Ingram waited for a square pass that did not arrive.

While the Wood looked comfortable, a second goal would ease any nerves and it duly arrived after 75 minutes.

Jamie York ghosted past two players in midfield and played a delicious ball into Rose, who this time smashed the ball past Flitton to double the lead.