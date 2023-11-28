Sherwood Colliery bounce back from cup exit to see off old rivals Hucknall Town in style

Sherwood Colliery overcame old rivals Hucknall Town 4-0 in the UCL Premier North at Debdale Park on Saturday as they bounced back from a midweek Notts FA Senior Cup exit to Clipstone.

Manager Wayne Savage said: “I thought we started quite slowly today but once we scored, we settled. The second half was excellent.”

The Wood made three changes with Carter Widdowson, Jacob Pearce, and Kieran Knight in the XI. New signing Oliver Lobley was named among the substitutes.

A good crowd swelled by a fantastic following from Hucknall saw the first opportunity in the second minute fall to Sherwood’s Craig Westcarr, his shot from Pearce’s delivery saved by ex-Wood goalkeeper Alfie Smith-Eccles.

Two goal Kieran Knight in action for Sherwood Colliery on Saturday. Picture by Dave Porter.

The visitors recovered to start the game well with some good possession.

A half chance for the visitors came in the ninth minute, Ayleal Dill getting a shot away, but it was wide of the goal.

On 14 minutes, Westcarr was denied by Smith-Eccles following a drive forward by Jobe Shaw.

The Wood were looking threatening, Ethan Wiesztort and Jacob Pearce causing problems. A quick free kick from Jamie York found Pearce in space, a one-two with Westcarr put him in on goal only for Smith-Eccles to bring him down for a penalty kick.

Westcarr duly scored to give the Wood an 18th minute lead.

The goal settled Sherwood, the visitors struggling to create anything of real danger.

As the half ended Sherwood started to give notice of a change in pace.

Initially Jamie York showed determination to win the ball in midfield and drive forward before shooting wide.

Wiesztort was the next to threaten, breaking clear only to be pulled back for handball before Shaw headed a corner kick wide of goal.

The second half saw Sherwood quick off the mark, Smith-Eccles called into immediate action, saving Widdowson’s shot from the edge of the penalty area following a corner kick.

On 52 minutes Kieran Knight was released by Westcarr’s backheel, opting to shoot, his effort was off target.

On 55 minutes the pressure told, Wiesztort the provider to Knight who this time shot low across Smith-Eccles to score off the inside of the far post.

The Wood were now well on top, Ewan Robson outpacing Aaron Short in the inside left position, his ball across goal just too heavy for Westcarr to turn home.

Just before the hour, it was 3-0. Westcarr sprang the Hucknall high line before teeing up Knight, who finished with some style past the exposed Smith-Eccles.

The Wood made a flurry of changes including a debut for Lobley.

Brad Wells almost added a fourth goal after 71 minutes, capitalising on a loose ball to hold off a challenge before lifting the ball over Smith-Eccles from a tight angle only to hit the post.

The pressure was constant and Pearce had the ball in the net after 79 minutes, Marley Grant adjudged offside in the build-up.

The game entered the last 10 minutes and Grant shot over after excellent play by Wells set up the opportunity to shoot.

Sherwood won the ball straight back from the goal kick, Knight and Wells feeding Lobley, his cross deflected just wide by Town centre back Large.