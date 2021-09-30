Sherwood Colliery bounce back

Will Norcross on the ball for Sherwood

Hampered by travel problems (accidents and fuel shortages) The Wood had to ring the changes and ask two to three players to play through the pain barrier.

The opening 15 minutes saw Albion take the game to Sherwood without really creating any clear-cut openings but serving notice that they would pose a threat. Despite the early pressure it was The Wood that went closest, Charlie Taylor seeing a shot cannon off the crossbar after a long throw had caused some confusion.

As the game settled The Wood gradually began to take control with Ewan Robson taking the eye in the midfield.

An incisive move down the left between Ryan Ingram & Ricky Starbuck ended with Tim Gregory heading just wide and Nathan Clarke hit a rasping drive just wide on the half-hour mark.

Shortly after Ricky Starbuck became The Wood’s latest injury concern and was replaced by Carter Widdowson.

The Wood continued to be the more threatening, another move down the left saw Robson shoot straight at George Clarke (the Albion goalkeeper) before Will Norcross stung Clarke’s hands from distance. Shortly before half time Norcross was denied by a fine save as his run and shot looked destined to open the scoring.

The second half saw another bright start by the home team and this time they were rewarded.

Daniel Facey managed to wriggle clear in the penalty area and was brought down by Taylor. Robbie Fox stepped up and hammered the resulting penalty kick high into the net to give Albion an unlikely lead. Sherwood took some time to settle and as the home team began to fade after their bright start The Wood began to dominate possession again.

Norcross went close with a cross cum shot that almost dropped into the net as goalkeeper Clarke back-pedalled. Ross Henshaw tried his luck from range before Tim Gregory levelled the game in the 72nd minute. Gregory chased down a diagonal ball and managed to somehow chip the on coming ‘keeper to score. This provoked a flurry of chances as The Wood looked for the 3 points. Robson fired wide and Jobe Shaw’s cross was just ahead of Liam Theakstone and ended up hitting the post as The Wood pressed. Theakstone was frustrated again as he just failed to get enough on Gregory’s ball across goal and his effort dribbled wide.

The final twits came deep into added time. Norcross’s corner kick was met by Shaw’s header that caused some confusion.

The referee stopped play and after consulting his assistant decided to send off both Gregory and Albion’s Callum Brown for an altercation.

The result was a penalty kick for foul play – Gregory having been fouled and seeing red for retaliation.

After much dissent was shown eventually the penalty was taken and Norcross showed great composure to drive the ball home to give The Wood all three points.

There was barely time to restart the game, the final whistle brought further protests from Albion with at least one more red card being shown after the final whistle.