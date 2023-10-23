Sherwood Colliery boss furious after limp FA Vase exit at Stourport Swifts

Sherwood Colliery made a rather limp 2-1 FA Vase first round exit in keeping with recent years in this competition with defeat at Stourport Swifts on Saturday, writes Phil Kirkland

Their exit infuriated Wood manager Wayne Savage, who said: “I’m very disappointed.

“We have let ourselves down today. We had around 50 fans travelling a long way to support us and they deserved better from us.

“To be fair to Stourport, they scored a great goal to win the game. All we can do is put this one behind us and look to the next game.”

Sherwood man of the match Jake Wright receives his award from match day secretary Andrew Alden.

Storm Babet abated just in time to allow Sherwood Colliery to make the trip to Worcestershire to face the Midland Premier League outfit.

Sherwood made just one change, Craig Westcarr replacing the injured Ethan Wiesztort.

The opening exchanges were extremely cagey, neither side willing to commit players forward and little in the way of goalmouth action.

On 10 minutes Stourport did manage an attack from the right, Ben Tilbury crossing, Adam Hanson arriving at the back post steered his effort wide.

The Wood took the lead on 17 minutes with their first real attack.

A free kick from the left delivered by Jamie York eventually fell to Jobe Shaw on the right, his well struck ball across goal finding the net via a deflection.

The game continued in much the same vein, after 26 minutes, Jacob Pearce led a rapid counter attack before being fouled 25 yards from goal, Westcarr’s free kick not beating the defensive wall.

Stourport started to come more into the game and on 34 minutes levelled, poor midfield possession led to a looping ball forward not being dealt with, Jack Watts capitalising on hesitancy to lift the ball over Louis Kinnerley.

The Wood almost retook the lead immediately, Pearce creating a great chance for York, his goal bound shot well saved by Jamie Emery.

The game returned to an even contest with neither side able to get fully on top as the half drew to a close.

The second half started in much the same vein, neither side able to create clear openings with defences well on top.

Josh Waldram managed to release Marley Grant on the right, winning a corner kick that came to nothing as Sherwood searched for inspiration.

The game continued to meander along until just after the hour a cross from the right by Stourport caused Kinnerley to backpedal and have to tip the ball onto the crossbar as the cross turned into an effort on goal.

This encouraged the home side who had a good spell, the Wood not retaining the ball at all well and rather inviting the home team on.

Kinnerley made a good save to deny Rmar Murray, parrying his shot to safety.

A rare foray by the visitors resulted in Norcross firing over from distance as the game entered the final 20 minutes.

But on 72 minutes Swifts took the lead with a superb goal.

A ball in from the left was partly cleared, the ball looping to Adam Hanson who produced a stunning bicycle kick that screamed into the net.

The Wood responded by ringing the changes, an immediate response that saw Pearce have an effort well saved.

Kieran Knight won a free kick centrally that Jamie York tamely hit into the wall as Sherwood looked for an equalising goal, that task was not helped as Robson Doolan managed to be sent to the sin-bin for dissent after taking a free kick while the ball was moving.

The Wood did look dangerous with 10 men, Knight unable to get on Shaw’s excellent delivery from the right, Grant then winning a free kick on the right, York’s delivery headed clear.