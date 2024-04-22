Sherwood Colliery beaten by Wellingborough Town in showdown of UCL champions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The game was a low-key affair that was settled by a two-goal salvo late in the game by Wellingborough that saw them take the title.

But club stalwart Phil Kirkland said: “Today’s result does not dampen what has been the best season we have had since the club was re-formed some 16 years ago.

“I cannot praise the officials, players, and supporters enough, but I must single out the manager, Wayne Savage.

Marley Grant in action for Sherwood against Wellingborough. Picture by Dave Porter.

“Sav has been with us for nine years and he has taken the club to new heights this season.

“The brand of football has been superb, and he deserves all the plaudits that will come his way.”

The Wood were hampered by injury and unavailability and although there were only three changes to the starting XI, the bench was light with only four named substitutes with a combined total of 14 appearances all season - 10 of those by one player.

Sherwood were further hampered as Jake Wright had to limp off after 22 minutes with a calf strain and Ewan Robson battled through the game despite being clearly hampered by the injury he sustained in the last game.

The game itself had the feel of a pre-season friendly with no real intensity.

Kieran Knight scored with a fine left footed finish to give the Wood the lead midway through the first half and Ewan Robson hit the bar on the stroke of half-time, which were pretty much the only efforts of any note in the first half.

Town upped the tempo in the second period and sensed Sherwood were not at their best.

But, despite having more of the ball they were showing little threat to the Wood’s goal.

The game turned on 78 minutes when a drop ball, following a stoppage for a head injury, saw the ball lofted to the back post where Jack O’Connor headed home to draw the sides level.

Two minutes later Eddie Panter found some space on the right to score low past Jordan Pierrepont, despite Jobe Shaw’s best efforts to clear the ball off the line.

The Wood tried to respond but were hampered by the lack of experience and Town saw the game out to take the title.