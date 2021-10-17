Sherwood Colliery beaten at Garforth Town

Klarke Greenham scored his fourth goal in five games during the defeat.

The opening 30 minutes of the game gave no hint of the late first half drama as The Wood dominated possession and the chances in an excellent opening spell to the game.

As early as the second minute Jamie York had a header palmed away before Will Norcross stung the Goalkeepers hands with a well struck effort.

The early pressure told when, after 9 minutes, Klarke Greenham scored his fourth goal in his last five games with an excellent strike after Tim Gregory’s long throw created confusion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sherwood continued to hold sway until the games momentum suddenly changed in the 41st minute. Burgess held the ball up well and delivered to Dan Coupland whose low shot found the corner of the net to level the game with Garforth’s first effort on goal.

The visitors did respond, Lewis Belgrave’s goal-bound effort was blocked on the line just a minute later.

After dominating the half The Wood somehow managed to trail at the break as, in stoppage time, Burgess fired home from close range after a corner kick was not cleared.

The second half was a more even affair as Garforth looked to protect the lead. Belgrave shot over the bar and Norcross was almost played in by York as The Wood pressed.