Sherwood Colliery beat Pinxton to seal place in final
Sherwood Colliery defeated a spirited Pinxton to confirm their place in the final of the Staton Mortgage & Protections Specialists Invitational Cup on Saturday.
Debdale Park basked in beautiful sunshine and attracted a healthy crowd of 128 fans. Before the game the players, match and club officials and the supporters of both teams held a perfectly observed minute’s silence in honour of Sherwood’s former player Joel Smedley who passed away this week after battling with bleomycin (lung disease).
Sherwood Colliery were looking to bounce back from a couple of below par displays and it was talisman Gaz Curtis who provided the spark. Lewis Belgrave and Ryan Ingram had already stung the Pinxton goalkeepers hands before Curtis opened the scoring in the 30th minute, calmly finishing off a superb move.
By half time he had added three more goals. His second goal came minutes after the opener, drilling the ball across the goalkeeper into the far corner after being played in by Ingram.
The third was all his own work, a delightful chip from fully 25 yards that swerved into the top corner of the net. Just before half time he got his and The Wood’s fourth, tapping home from close range after Liam Theakstone’s effort was parried.
The second half saw changes by the home team and Pinxton took advantage early in the half to reduce the arrears, Jay Cooper making no mistake from close range.
Sherwood continued to play some inventive football and Theakstone eventually added a fifth goal for the home team late in the game.