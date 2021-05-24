Sherwood Colliery beat Ollerton Town to make it two wins from two

Carter Widdowson (No. 2) scoring Sherwood Colliery’s second goal in a 2-0 win v. Ollerton Town on Saturday.

The bad weather relented and even the sun came out for the fans for an eagerly awaited fixture. Both teams had opened the tournament with victories and when the season was curtailed had been sitting in the top two places in the East Midlands Counties League.

Sherwood Colliery started the brighter of the two teams and took an early lead after 11 minutes. Kieran Wells heading home from close range following an excellent delivery from Nathan Clarke. On a pitch that encouraged passing football it was Sherwood that held sway although they could not find a second goal before the break.

The second half opened with a flurry of chances for Sherwood. Levi Owen in the Ollerton goal making some excellent saves, thwarting Gareth Curtis and Jamie York. Ollerton then had their best spell of the game but could not find a clear way to goal.

After 62 minutes, Sherwood doubled their lead, Carter Widdowson heading home at the back post from a corner kick. This sparked a flurry of changes by Sherwood who welcomed back Ethan Wiesztort and Ewan Robson from injury among 6 substitutes used by manager Wayne Savage.

In the dying minutes Jamie York was denied a third goal by a late offside decision but with the referee calling a halt to the proceedings a minute later it had little bearing on the result.