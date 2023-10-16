Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The hosts made 3 changes from the midweek win over Newark Town. Louis Kinnerley, Jamie York, and Jacob Pearce coming into the team. With Craig Westcarr and Kieran Knight resting knocks and rested to the bench, and Brad Wells, Louis Tomlinson injured and Louis Pennington unwell the bench looked light as The Wood shuffled the pack.

The Wood threatened early in the game, Jobe Shaw testing Travis Portas in the Boston goal from 12 yards.

Shaw threatened again, almost getting on the end of a Jamie York free kick after 13 minutes.

Will Norcross (10) curls the winner into the top corner of the net to give Sherwood Colliery 3 points. Pic: Dave Porter

On 16 minutes the first clear opening fell to Marley Grant, who shot was wide.

On 21 minutes Sherwood were forced into an early change, with Westcarr replacing Ethan Wiesztort. He was immediately involved, getting Will Norcross some space on the left, his shot was blocked.

On 28 minutes Westcarr was denied by Portas, Norcross unable to turn home the rebound off the goalkeeper.

Town had offered very little but did finally get a shot away, on 38 minutes the effort from distance was comfortable for Kinnerley

Boston’s defence was finally breached after 43 minutes, Norcross finally getting it right and curling a superb finish from the inside left position into the top corner of the net past a stranded Portas to give The Wood a deserved half time lead.

The second half saw The Wood remaining in control, a period of pressure almost brought a second goal, Town defending well and blocking efforts from Grant and Ewan Robson.

On 52 minutes, Pearce managed to break into the box from a wide left position, his cross turned behind for a corner kick. Yorks’ delivery fell to Grant who could not control his shot which cleared the crossbar. On 69 minutes.

Colliery missed a golden chance to double the lead, Pearce, this time from the right, again broke into the penalty area, unselfishly he laid the ball back to Westcarr who uncharacteristically put the ball wide of the post.

The referee seemed determined to make up for his leniency of the first half, producing a flurry of yellow cards for both teams. A total of 13 yellow cards were issued in the half in a display that frustrated both teams.

Layton Maddison of Boston picked up two of them to earn a red card. After 75 minutes Westcarr was denied a goal by the assistant’s flag. He then could not quite get onto a cross from Grant as The Wood searched for a second goal.

Town briefly threatened, a cross from the left earning a corner after good defending by Ricky Starbuck but in the main they offered little threat.

