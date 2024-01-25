The Wood's goalkeeper Jordan Pierrepont in action at Lincoln United. Photo: Steve W Davies Photography.

The opening minutes saw The Wood start the game brightly and the reward was a goal in the third minute. Will Norcross latched onto a loose pass and advanced to the edge of the penalty area before his reverse pass found Ewan Robson who shot first time across United goalkeeper Jack Steggles.

The hosts came back into the game and on 26 minutes produced a good move down their left, Kallum Smith reaching the goal-line and delivering a ball across the 6-yard area, Robson defending the danger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On 28 minutes Lincoln were given a great chance to equalise as Jake Park was fouled by Ricky Starbuck and a penalty awarded. Jake McMenemy’s spot kick was not the best, Jordan Pierrepont saving with Jake Wright completing the clearance.

The Wood, despite less possession, created a good opportunity on 38 minutes. Kieran Knight won the ball on the left goal line before picking out Jamie York, his effort looked goal bound until Sean Wright managed to head the ball behind for a corner kick.

In stoppage time at the end of the half The Wood conceded a free kick that saw a shot fly across goal and behind for a corner kick before the referee called a halt to the half.

The second half saw The Wood again start the half well, on 48 minutes Carter Widdowson shooting wide following a corner kick needlessly given away by the hosts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two minutes later York worked a chance following a 1-2 with Knight, his effort across Steggles wide of the far post.

Lincoln gradually came more into the game but were struggling to create clear chances. On the hour they were presented a chance following a foul by the unlucky Wright. Smith took the kick, his effort well saved by Pierrepont who took no chances pushing the ball behind for a corner kick.

On 65 minutes a long ball into the box by Callum Foster caused some confusion for The Wood, a clash leaving Robson Doolan and goalkeeper Pierrepont needing treatment.

The game continued in the same vein, The Wood content to sit and while Lincoln remained patient, they could not create a clear sight of goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A flurry of substitutions saw the hosts push more men forward leaving gaps for The Wood on the counter. On 83 minutes, they took advantage. Robson Doolan intercepted Foster’s pass and broke from his own half to the edge of the penalty area before picking out Jacob Pearce on the left. The lively Pearce beat his man with ease before squaring for Craig Westcarr to apply the finish from five yards.

The goal seemed to deflate the hosts and despite six minutes of added time they were unable to mount a comeback to preserve their fantastic 22 match unbeaten run.

An important win for The Wood which has brought them back into a title race that looked to be slipping away.