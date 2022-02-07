The only winner in the first-half was the strong wind with both sides struggling with the conditions, the best chance of the half not coming until midway through and it fell Shirebrook’s way when a Josh Devereux free-kick found the head of Daniel Ramsey but his header was well over the bar.

With neither goalkeeper having a shot to save during the opening 45 minutes, both sets of players and fans were very happy when the half-time whistle went.

Hall Road came out a different side in the second-half and they almost broke the deadlock in the 51st minute when Lewis Gibson hit the outside of the post, and they went close again eight minutes later when Reece Moody teed up a chance for Joe McFadyen shot wide.

Then, minutes later, Conner Harman forced Lewis Hill into a save to keep the scores level.

In the 77th minute the deadlock was finally broken when Kenan McKenzie-Gray raced away down the left and his cross found Jessop at the back post who volleyed into the net.

Things went from bad to worse for Hall Road in the 82nd minute when captain Harman was sent off after receiving a second yellow card.

The ten men threw everything at Shirebrook for the remaining eight minutes with the best chance falling to Moody who could only fire his effort straight at Hill.