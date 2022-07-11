Alfie Smith-Eccles, James Matthews, Joe Cheeseman, Kieran Watson, Luis Rose, Phil Buxton and Gav King have all signed and first team manager Wayne Savage said of his new recruits: “Alfie joins us from Alfreton Town following a league title win with Selston. He is a great young goalkeeper with loads of potential.

“James comes in from Carlton Town after a loan spell at Frickley last season. He is a box-to-box midfielder that will bring some steel to the middle of the park.

“Joe has been out of the game but has joined us in pre-season and has hit the ground running. He will strengthen us at centre-back and it's great to have him back in the game.

Phil Buxton - local legend joins Sherwood Colliery.

“Kieran comes in from Hallam and will add potency to our forward line. He brings vast experience and know-how to an area of the pitch where we recognised we needed to strengthen.

“Luis joins us from Kimberly MW where he was top scorer in their championship winning team. He is a terrific young player with a fantastic attitude, we are so pleased he has committed to us this season.”

He added: “Phil needs no introduction following his move from AFC Mansfield.

“He is a local legend of the game who brings know-how, knowledge, and a great football brain to the club.

“Gav rejoins us after a very successful spell with Ollerton Town and is a proven goal scorer who adds more potency to our attacking options.”

Josh Turton has left the club after 88 appearances to join Blidworth Welfare, and Ethan Wiesztort (98 appearances, 11 goals) and Gaz Curtis (183 appearances, 96 goals) have also moved on.