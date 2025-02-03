Set piece defending costly for AFC Mansfield as they come unstuck at Boston Town

AFC Mansfield boss Phil Buxton said his side must defend set pieces better after two late goals saw home side Boston Town come from behind to win 2-1 on Saturday.

After a goalless first half, Kaylum Mitchell put the Bulls ahead on 56 minutes.

But Jordan Tate levelled matters with 15 minutes left and then Richard Ford grabbed an 85th minute winner for the Poachers.

It was a third loss on the bounce for the Bulls and they have slid down to fifth in the UCL Premier North, only ahead of Boston on goal difference.

“The disappointing thing is both their goals came from set pieces,” said Buxton.

“I think in the game we were much the better side, which is weird to say after a 2-1 loss.

“I watched them the other week and that's how they score goals.

“They are a big, physical side who don't play a lot of football. They just get the ball into the box and look to score off set pieces. Unfortunately they have done that twice to us today.

“I thought for the majority of the game we were quite comfortable.

“They didn't carve us open at all and there were no clear cut chances for them, but we were done by two set pieces.

“We have to defend better – they were both free headers.

“I am very aware that is three defeats in a row now, so there is a lot of work to be done.

“Hopefully the boys can stick together and we can turn this around.

“Our goal was a wonderful strike and I think we had the better chances in the game.”

The Bulls now head for Skegness Town on Saturday and Buxton added: “It doesn't get any easier away at Skegness and I am sure there will be lots of twists and turns ahead in the next 10 or 11 weeks.

“We have just got to keep going, hang in there and hopefully turn this around.”