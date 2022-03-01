Selston's Carl Moore (in blue) will be among those looking to cause a shock.

The match at the Parish Hall Grounds was postponed last month due to a waterlogged pitch but a big crowd is expected to see Selston take on Forest’s under-23 side, managed by Andy Reid.

Fans can pay on the night with admission costing £6 for adults, £3 for concessions and under-16s being free with a paying adult.

Selston boss Karl Steed said: “It’ll be a great occasion, especially with so many in the village being Forest fans.

"You know that all of the professional sides have hugely talented young players and there may even be one or two first team lads in there too.”