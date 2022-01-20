Selston keen to get back in action after playing just once in six weeks

The match at Heanor on January 3 was the only time Selston have played since December 11. (Photo: Lesley Parker)

The Parishioners last played on January 3 in a 0-0 draw with Heanor Town, but prior to that their previous game was back on December 11.

The paucity of matches has been down to a combination of weather-enforced postponements and also players contracting Covid-19, and boss Karl Steed is now hoping to be able to play catch-up on fixtures.

He said: “It’s obviously been frustrating not to play – we initially wanted to bounce back after the Pinchbeck defeat in December and couldn’t do that, although we did well against Heanor and had chances to win that game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"In fairness the players have been excellent and we’ve had a really strong turnout of 21/22 players at training such is the togetherness and focus on what we’re trying to do.”

Selston currently sit second from bottom and in the relegation zone but have four games in hand on the side above them, Pinchbeck, who only have two more points.

So while Steed’s men will be faced with more fixtures to cram in between now and the end of the season, he hopes to be able to call on most of his squad to play the games.

He said: “I’m very confident we have enough quality in the squad to get us out of the relegation zone and beyond.

"We’re currently paying for a difficult start to the season where we struggled for players and sometimes couldn’t even name a full bench. I think if we’d had this squad all along we’d probably have double the points we have now.

"All the players know that they will have a role to play. We’ll have lots of midweek games which can often cause issues with lads on shifts and so on, therefore we’ll need good numbers to call upon.

"The players have been impeccable in their attitude. Those I told who wouldn’t be playing on Saturday [prior to the postponement] fully understood and know that their time will come. There’s no selfishness.”

Selston host Deeping Rangers on Saturday before a trip to Leicester Nirvana seven days later.

Steed added: “I’m keen to pick up points in the upcoming games as we then have a spell of games against sides at the top of the table, so it’s important to get some momentum.

"We lost 5-1 at Deeping early in the season but we were a very different side then and mentally not as strong at dealing with going a goal or two behind.