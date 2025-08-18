Selston FC announces new sponsorship deal with Lockwood Group

Selston FC is proud to announce a landmark sponsorship agreement with Lockwood Group, a leading local business based in Belper.

The new partnership marks a significant step forward in the club’s ambitions on and off the pitch, as it prepares for an exciting new season.

The deal will see Lockwood Group become the official main sponsor of Selston FC, with the company’s branding featuring on all first-team kits and at the Parish Hall Ground.

This partnership not only strengthens the club’s financial foundation but also reflects the growing support from the wider community and local businesses who share Selston FC’s passion for grassroots football and community development.

Marking Selston FC's new sponsorship deal with Lockwood Group are, from left: Ben Moore (Selston FC) Jason Lockwood (Lockwood Group) Lee Stevenson (Selston FC). Photo: Submitted

Gemma Gregory, business development manager at Lockwood Group, commented: “We’re proud to support Selston FC as their main sponsor.

"As a family-run business with deep roots in the local community, giving back is something we truly value.

"Selston FC shares our core values of teamwork, ambition, and dedication, making this partnership a natural fit.

"Jason and Jennie Lockwood are thrilled to see the collaboration begin and I’m honoured to be leading the partnership as we look ahead to a successful journey together.

"Supporting local growth and strengthening community ties is central to our mission, and we’re excited to contribute to the club’s continued success both on and off the pitch.”

Deene Ball, Selston FC chairman, said: “This is a fantastic moment for Selston FC.

"Partnering with a respected and community-focused company like Lockwood Group is a real statement of intent.

"Their support will make a tangible difference in helping us improve as a club, invest in our first team whilst also helping our development to aim higher on the pitch.

"We’re incredibly grateful and excited for what lies ahead together.”

The club will celebrate this partnership on its annual chairman’s day on September 13 at the parish hall, where fans, players, and representatives from Lockwood Group will celebrate the beginning of what promises to be a successful partnership.