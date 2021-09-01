Selston boss says side have new confidence after Eastwood draw

Karl Steed believes his side have new confidence.

The Parishioners twice came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw at Eastwood CFC in the United Counties League encounter.

“It is good to get off the board and a weight off the shoulders,” he said. “It took nine games to get a first point last year.

"It was much improved from the weekend and will hopefully give us a boost.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We have got a lot of new faces in and it’s a mental bock at times with the regular lads when we go behind.

“The new faces gives more optimism and they don’t have that block that if we go behind we can’t get back into it. It is like a fresh outlook really.

"I was happy with how we were playing at 2-1 down. I thought we were the better side, but some decisions didn’t go our way, but that is football.

"I was pleased with how we sustained our game for such a long period of time, we looked like we could have won it, and maybe should have won it, when we got back to 2-2.”

Selston now have seven of their next nine matches at home, with Steed knowing it represents a great chance to get wins on the board.

He added: “I t will be nice to get some wins on the board and a point is a start. We have got to work hard still to earn the points and wins. Having a point on the board and playing at home is going to give us a lift.