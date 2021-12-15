Selston boss laments chances missed in loss but welcomes Nottingham Forest cup test

Selston FC manager Karl Steed.

United overtook the Parishioners in the league standings as a result and with fellow strugglers Quorn also beating bottom-of-the-table Holbeach it was a bad day at the office all round for Steed’s men.

And with a break in competitive action now before their next game at home to Newark on December 28 thanks to this weekend’s scheduled opponents Anstey Nomads being in FA Vase action, Steed says it’ll be time to take stock.

He said: “It was a massive disappointment to lose on Saturday and we largely had ourselves to blame.

"Even though I wasn’t that disappointed in the performance overall, we should have been three up in the first five minutes and then went behind.

"Both goals were down to poor defending, the second in particular being sloppy. Their goalkeeper’s had a world class game too which hasn’t helped us as we had enough chances to win three games.

"So all in all it wasn’t great, especially with the results elsewhere.

"It would have been good to have the chance to put things right with a game this weekend but it’s out of our hands. We may try and get a friendly arranged to keep the lads ticking over and to try and get last weekend out of the system.”

The disappointment of the league loss was, however, dampened somewhat by the draw for the quarter-finals of the Notts Senior Cup giving Selston a home tie with Nottingham Forest U23s.

And Steed, who was the very person to draw Selston’s name out of the hat, says it’ll be a great occasion.

He said: “There’s no date set yet and hopefully the Covid situation won’t interfere because it’ll be a great occasion, especially with so many in the village being Forest fans.

"You know that all of the professional sides have hugely talented young players and there may even be one or two first team lads in there too.