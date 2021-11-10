Selston boss Karl Steed praises fans for their part in revival

Selston matchwinner Jordan Black in action.

Jordan Black's 75th minute strike earned a 1-0 victory against 10-men Skegness Town – and boss Karl Steed paid tribute to patient supporters for their part in the Parisioners' revival.

“We keep getting decent numbers down there and they are seeing what I am seeing as well,” he said.

“They keep believing and their support for me and the players has been brilliant so long may that continue.

“They are quite vocal anyway. They are standing on the touchline behind the railings, so the players feel and know they're there.

“They get behind them – they are not over-critical and haven't been in the past when they could easily have been.

“It's a close knit community and a community club and they like what they've seen the last three or four games.

“They play a big part really and the players appreciate it and I do obviously especially.”

On the win, he said: “Obviously there were loads of plusses from Saturday and it was thoroughly deserved.

“It was a similar performance to the week before when we got nothing.

“But over those two games if you'd have said we'd get two points out of them we'd have taken them. So to get three points was really pleasing.

“They were two games against mid-table teams and we should be taking points off mid-table teams and below. Anything else above them is a bonus.

“We are now showing some consistency, we're defending well and our shape is looking good. It's just about creating more chances and taking them when they come – though obviously I would take 1-0 every week.”

Skegness played with 10 men for 66 minutes after a straight red card for defender Jason Field.

“They made themselves a little bit more compact – it was a tight game before that and after it,” said Steed.

“Looking at our stats we do lack that cutting edge of creativity and an out and out goalscorer. But we work hard as a team and we just kept pushing.

“We scored after 75 minutes but after that the last few minutes were a bit nervy where they committing a few more players forward and forcing us to defend a little bit more.

“So it was a relief to see it over the line and get those three points.

“Even against XI I would have fancied us to get at least a point.

“They only had one real effort that hit the crossbar from 25 yards, other than that the keeper has not had to make a save which is testament to our defending.