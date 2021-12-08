Selston boss Karl Steed feels victory this weekend will be a huge psychological boost.

The Parishioners are third from bottom in the United Counties League Premier North, one point above Pinchbeck who sit in the relegation zone and who have played one game more.

That means a win for either side could be crucial not only in terms of three points but on a psychological level too.

Steed said: “Even with a lot of football to be played, I guess you could call this a six-pointer.

"To win would give us great confidence while at the same time denting theirs, as well as putting some daylight between us in the table.

"It could give us the momentum to kick on and push away further from them if we can maintain the form.

"We lost 3-1 at their place in August but that was at a time of great transition for us – both myself and my assistant manager were on the subs bench and I had to play four lads I’d never even seen before.

"They were one of the beneficiaries of playing us early but we are a very different proposition now and have a much better squad to pick from.”

Selston were beaten 1-0 at Boston Town last weekend, with Steed feeling his team deserved at least a point from the game.

He said: “We had Jack Cockram sent off just before half-time which didn’t help us and I felt the decision was harsh as it was a yellow card at best.

"The ref got it all wrong and was influenced by the Boston players going nuts at the challenge.

"We hit the bar at 0-0 from a free-kick and overall put in a well-disciplined and well-drilled performance as we limited the amount of clear cut chances Boston had which is something we’ve worked on.

"Sometimes you make your own luck but it was the kind of day where things go against you like they can when you’re at the bottom, and we just didn’t get the rub of the green.