See who you might know in these 16 pictures of Mansfield Town ahead of the win over Stevenage

Mansfield Town gave their promotion hopes a big boost after a battling 1-0 win over Stevenage.

Yet it still leaves them eight in the table after another injury-time win for Salford in an unbelievably tight play-off pack.

Chris and Jeanette Holloway took these pictures of some of the Stags fans at the game.

Take a look at this gallery and see if you can spot a mate.

1 . Stags 1 Stevenage 0 Mansfield Town fans ahead of the win over Stevenage. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

