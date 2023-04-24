News you can trust since 1952
7 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
3 hours ago Virgin media down - leaving thousands without internet
3 hours ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
4 hours ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
6 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
6 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
See who you might know in these 16 pictures of Mansfield Town ahead of the win over Stevenage

Mansfield Town gave their promotion hopes a big boost after a battling 1-0 win over Stevenage.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 24th Apr 2023, 12:01 BST

Yet it still leaves them eight in the table after another injury-time win for Salford in an unbelievably tight play-off pack.

Chris and Jeanette Holloway took these pictures of some of the Stags fans at the game.

Take a look at this gallery and see if you can spot a mate.

Get the latest Stags news here.

1. Stags 1 Stevenage 0

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the win over Stevenage. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

2. Stags 1 Stevenage 0

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the win over Stevenage. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

3. Stags 1 Stevenage 0

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the win over Stevenage. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

4. Stags 1 Stevenage 0

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the win over Stevenage. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

