A mixture of squad players and youngsters took to the field as Stags overcame an early set-back to draw against their neighbours.
All eyes now turn to the League One opener at Burton Albion on Saturday with Stags set to be backed by a great away following as ever.
Here are just some of the fans who headed over to Causeway Lane last night. Take a look and see who you know.
1. Matlock 1 Stags 1
Mansfield Town fans saw Stags end pre-season with a draw at Matlock. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway
