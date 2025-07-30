Fans at the Pre Season match, Matlock Town FC v Mansfield Town FC at The Proctor Cars Stadium : 29 July 2025 : Photo Credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway @ The Bigger Picture.media : Mansfield Town fans saw Stags end pre-season with a draw at Matlock.placeholder image
See who you know in our gallery of Mansfield Town fans watching the final pre-season game at Matlock Town

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 30th Jul 2025, 17:15 BST
Stags fans watched their side round off pre-season with a 1-1 draw at Matlock Town.

A mixture of squad players and youngsters took to the field as Stags overcame an early set-back to draw against their neighbours.

All eyes now turn to the League One opener at Burton Albion on Saturday with Stags set to be backed by a great away following as ever.

Here are just some of the fans who headed over to Causeway Lane last night. Take a look and see who you know.

Get all the latest Stags news on our website.

