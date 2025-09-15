Joe Gardner levelled with a brilliant solo goal three minutes after Charlie Goode’s 70th minute header had put the visitors ahead.

Stags pushed hard in the closing stages to bag a winner but they were unable to find the way through.

But it represented a good point with Stags boss Nigel Clough paying tribute to Gardner for his cracking goal. He also declared himself content with how Stags had started the season.

On the flip side Stevenage boss Alex Revell was left with mixed emotions, saying it felt like two points dropped but conceding it may prove to be a valuable point for his side at the end of the season.

Photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway were on hand as ever to take these pictures of some of the Stags fans at the game. Take a look and see who you know.

1 . Stags 1 Stevenage 1 Mansfield Town came from behind to earn a hard-fought point against Stevenage. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

2 . Stags 1 Stevenage 1 Mansfield Town came from behind to earn a hard-fought point against Stevenage. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

3 . Stags 1 Stevenage 1 Mansfield Town came from behind to earn a hard-fought point against Stevenage. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales