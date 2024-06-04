Stags fans at the game with Hartlepool Utd.Stags fans at the game with Hartlepool Utd.
Stags fans at the game with Hartlepool Utd.

See who you can you spot in this gallery of Mansfield Town fans who saw a win over Hartlepool United

By Stephen Thirkill
Published 27th Dec 2021, 13:51 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2024, 14:12 BST
Stags fans enjoyed a Boxing Day game to remember back in 2021 following their side’s brilliant comeback win against Hartlepool.

Match photographer Chris Holloway captured these faces in the crowd ahead of kick-off. Take a look and tag in anyone you know.

And you can get plenty more Stags news, here.

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the 3-2 win over Hartlepool United.

1. Who can you spot?

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the 3-2 win over Hartlepool United. Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield Town fans ahead of the 3-2 win over Hartlepool United.

2. Who can you spot?

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the 3-2 win over Hartlepool United. Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield Town fans ahead of the 3-2 win over Hartlepool United. Can you spot someone you know?

3. Do you know anyone in this picture?

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the 3-2 win over Hartlepool United. Can you spot someone you know? Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield Town fans ahead of the 3-2 win over Hartlepool United.

4. Do you know these people?

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the 3-2 win over Hartlepool United. Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool UnitedStags