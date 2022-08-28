News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

See who you can spot in this gallery of Mansfield Town fans from the defeat at Sutton United

Stags fans left London disappointed after watching their side beaten 2-1 at Sutton United.

By The Newsroom
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 3:11 pm
Updated Monday, 29th August 2022, 12:00 pm
Travelling Stags fans at Sutton Utd FC, VBS Community Stadium Photo Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media:d
Travelling Stags fans at Sutton Utd FC, VBS Community Stadium Photo Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media:d

It continued the worrying trend of defeats, now three in a row. Match photographer Chris Holloway captured these fans in the away end.

Travelling Stags fans at Sutton Utd FC, VBS Community Stadium Photo Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media:r
Travelling Stags fans at Sutton Utd FC, VBS Community Stadium Photo Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media:r
Travelling Stags fans at Sutton Utd FC, VBS Community Stadium Photo Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media:d

Most Popular

Travelling Stags fans at Sutton Utd FC, VBS Community Stadium Photo Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media:d
Travelling Stags fans at Sutton Utd FC, VBS Community Stadium Photo Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media:r
Travelling Stags fans at Sutton Utd FC, VBS Community Stadium Photo Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media:r
Travelling Stags fans at Sutton Utd FC, VBS Community Stadium Photo Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media:d
Travelling Stags fans at Sutton Utd FC, VBS Community Stadium Photo Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media:d
Sutton UnitedMansfield TownStagsLondon