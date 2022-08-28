See who you can spot in this gallery of Mansfield Town fans from the defeat at Sutton United
Stags fans left London disappointed after watching their side beaten 2-1 at Sutton United.
By The Newsroom
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 3:11 pm
Updated
Monday, 29th August 2022, 12:00 pm
It continued the worrying trend of defeats, now three in a row. Match photographer Chris Holloway captured these fans in the away end.
Most Popular
-
1
Bemused Nigel Clough is ready to make changes on the road after latest Mansfield Town failure
-
2
g
-
3
How the League Two table would look if it was based on each club's all-time record crowd - and where Mansfield Town, Bradford City, Swindon Town and Bristol Rovers would sit
-
4
Mansfield Town still searching for a first away point after defeat at Sutton United
-
5
The new-look League Two SkyBet promotion odds after good early starts for Mansfield Town, Salford City, Doncaster Rovers, Leyton Orient, Barrow and Stevenage