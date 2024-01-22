News you can trust since 1952
See who you can spot in this gallery of Mansfield Town fans at games with Port Vale and Newport County

With no game at the weekend, our Monday morning fans gallery heads back to matches against Port Vale and Newport County.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 16th Mar 2022, 12:13 GMT
Updated 22nd Jan 2024, 09:56 GMT

The first batch of pictures takes us back to a 3-1 defeat at Port Vale in March 2022.

We then return home for a 1-0 win over Newport County in Feb 2020.

Our match photographer Chris Holloway was on hand to capture these faces in the crowd. Take a look and see who you can spot.

Get the latest Stags news, here.

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the 3-1 defeat at Port Vale.

1. Port Vale v Mansfield Town

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the 3-1 defeat at Port Vale. Photo: Chris Holloway

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the 3-1 defeat at Port Vale.

2. Port Vale v Mansfield Town

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the 3-1 defeat at Port Vale. Photo: Chris Holloway

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the 3-1 defeat at Port Vale.

3. Port Vale v Mansfield Town

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the 3-1 defeat at Port Vale. Photo: Chris Holloway

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the 3-1 defeat at Port Vale.

4. Port Vale v Mansfield Town

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the 3-1 defeat at Port Vale. Photo: Chris Holloway

