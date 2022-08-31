See who you can spot in this gallery of Mansfield Town fans ahead of Papa John's Trophy win over Manchester City U21's

Mansfield marched to a 3-2 win over Man City’s youngsters in the Papa John’s Trophy last night thanks to George Lapslie’s late winner.

The fans loved it – and match photographer Chris Holloway captured just of the faces in the crowd.

Have a look and see who you can spot.

1. Who do you know? Stags fans watch the Papa John's Trophy match against Manchester City FC (U21) at the One Call Stadium. Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

