See who you can spot in this gallery of Mansfield Town fans ahead of Papa John's Trophy win over Manchester City U21's
There’s no stopping Stags at the One Call Stadium right now.
Mansfield marched to a 3-2 win over Man City’s youngsters in the Papa John’s Trophy last night thanks to George Lapslie’s late winner.
The fans loved it – and match photographer Chris Holloway captured just of the faces in the crowd.
Have a look and see who you can spot.
And you can get more Stags news, here.
Page 1 of 4