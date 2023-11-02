See who you can spot in these pictures of Mansfield Town fans at games against Newport County and Barrow in October 2022
Stags fans were there in good numbers as ever to see a draw with Newport County last October.
Mansfield failed to find their spark before going on to pick up a point.
The fans also made the long trek to Barrow in October 2022, which saw Mansfield emerge with a 1-0 win.
Match photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway captured these fans in the stands at both games.
Take a look and see who you might know.
1 / 7