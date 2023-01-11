News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Mansfield slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Exeter on 31st August 2019 as these fans watched on.

See who you can spot in these fans pictures from when Mansfield Town travelled to Exeter City in 2019

Our latest Stags fan retro gallery takes us back to when Mansfield faced Exeter City.

By Stephen Thirkill
3 hours ago

These pictures were taken back in August 2019 when Stags slipped to a 1-0 defeat following Ryan Bowman’s fifth minute goal.

Ryan Sweeney was sent off with four minutes to go on a day to forget for John Dempster’s men.

Take a look at these pictures and see who you can spot in the away end that day.

Get more Stags news, here.

1. Exeter City v Mansfield Town - 31/08/19

Mansfield slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Exeter on 31st August 2019 as these fans watched on.

Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales

2. Exeter City v Mansfield Town - 31/08/19

Mansfield slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Exeter on 31st August 2019 as these fans watched on.

Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales

3. Exeter City v Mansfield Town - 31/08/19

Mansfield slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Exeter on 31st August 2019 as these fans watched on.

Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales

4. Exeter City v Mansfield Town - 31/08/19

Mansfield slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Exeter on 31st August 2019 as these fans watched on.

Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
StagsMansfield