Mansfield slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Exeter on 31st August 2019 as these fans watched on.

See who you can spot in the crowd when Mansfield Town travelled to Exeter City in 2019

Our latest Stags fan retro gallery takes us back to when Mansfield faced Friday night’s opponents Exeter City.

By Stephen Thirkill
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 9:17 am
Updated Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 9:25 am

These pictures were taken back in August 2019 when Stags slipped to a 1-0 defeat following Ryan Bowman’s fifth minute goal.

Ryan Sweeney was sent off with four minutes to go on a day to forget for John Dempster’s men.

Take a look at these pictures and see who you can spot in the away end that day.

1. Exeter City v Mansfield Town - 31/08/19

Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD

2. Exeter City v Mansfield Town - 31/08/19

Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD

3. Exeter City v Mansfield Town - 31/08/19

Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD

4. Exeter City v Mansfield Town - 31/08/19

Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD

