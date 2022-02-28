Mansfield Town fans ahead of the 2-0 win at Bradford City.

See who you can spot in our Mansfield Town fans gallery from Valley Parade

Stags fans travelled in big numbers to back the boys in their 2-0 win at Bradford City.

By Stephen Thirkill
Monday, 28th February 2022, 12:01 pm

They received plenty of praise from boss Nigel Clough for being the team’s 12th man as well as from goalscorer Matty Longstaff.

Our match photographer Chris Holloway captured these faces in the crowd.

Take a look and see who you can spot.

1. Stags fans at Bradford City

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the 2-0 win at Bradford City.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales

2. Stags fans at Bradford City

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the 2-0 win at Bradford City.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales

3. Stags fans at Bradford City

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the 2-0 win at Bradford City.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales

4. Stags fans at Bradford City

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the 2-0 win at Bradford City.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
Nigel CloughBradford CityMatty Longstaff
Next Page
Page 1 of 4