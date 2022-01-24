Those in the away end certainly enjoyed a roller-coaster match as Mansfield played more than 50 minutes a man down on their way to the 3-1 win.

Match photographer Chris Holloway captured these faces in the crowd, but do you know anyone featured?

You can also check out retro fans gallery here from Stags fans at the big game down the years.

1. Our faces in the crowd Mansfield Town fans at The Dunes Hotel Stadium for the match against Barrow. Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

2. Our faces in the crowd Mansfield Town fans at The Dunes Hotel Stadium for the match against Barrow. Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

3. Our faces in the crowd Mansfield Town fans at The Dunes Hotel Stadium for the match against Barrow. Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

4. Our faces in the crowd Mansfield Town fans at The Dunes Hotel Stadium for the match against Barrow. Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales