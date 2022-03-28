Mansfield Town fans enjoy the win at Oldham.

See who you can spot amongst these Mansfield Town fans at Oldham Athletic

Stags fans left Oldham in high spirits after watching their side claim another late win.

By Stephen Thirkill
Monday, 28th March 2022, 12:01 pm

It added to the midweek win at Rochdale and leaves Stags nicely placed for the big promotion clash against Northampton on Saturday.

Match photographer Chris Holloway captured these faces in the away end at Boundary Park.

Related content

You can get more Stags news here

1. Stags fans at Oldham

Mansfield Town fans enjoy the win at Oldham.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales

2. Mansfield Town fans at Oldham AFC Photo Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Mansfield Town fans at Oldham AFC Photo Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales

3. Stags fans at Oldham

Mansfield Town fans enjoy the win at Oldham.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales

4. Stags fans at Oldham

Mansfield Town fans enjoy the win at Oldham.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
OldhamStagsRochdaleNorthampton
Next Page
Page 1 of 4