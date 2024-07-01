Mansfield Town fans enjoy victory at MK Dons.Mansfield Town fans enjoy victory at MK Dons.
Mansfield Town fans enjoy victory at MK Dons.

See who you can recognise amongst these Mansfield Town fans enjoying big wins at MK Dons and Bradford City

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 1st Jul 2024, 09:45 BST
Stags fans will certainly remember the wins at MK Dons and Bradford City last season.

A thumping 4-1 win at MK Dons left them needing just one more point to finally claim promotion – which was sealed just days later at home to Accrington

It saw Stags come full cirle after defeat at MK in May 2019 denied them what had seemed a certain promotion.

More than 3,500 fans travelled to Stadium MK at the weekend.

A bumper away end at Valley Parade also saw Stags make light work of Bradord earlier in the season, with Chris and Jeanette Holloway taking these pics of some of the fans who were there.

Get more Stags news, here.

Mansfield Town fans enjoy victory at MK Dons.

1. MK Dons 1 Stags 4

Mansfield Town fans enjoy victory at MK Dons.Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield Town fans enjoy victory at MK Dons.

2. MK Dons 1 Stags 4

Mansfield Town fans enjoy victory at MK Dons.Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield Town fans enjoy victory at MK Dons.

3. MK Dons 1 Stags 4

Mansfield Town fans enjoy victory at MK Dons.Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield Town fans enjoy victory at MK Dons.

4. MK Dons 1 Stags 4

Mansfield Town fans enjoy victory at MK Dons.Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:StagsMK DonsBradford CityAccringtonStadium MK

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.